  • August 26, 2020

Man charged in connection to fatal shooting - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged in connection to fatal shooting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 26, 2020 4:53 pm

Man charged in connection to fatal shooting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting in Gardendale.

Roberto Melendez was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

According to a press release from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the reported shooting happened at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 10000 block of Dale Wade Avenue in Gardendale.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man, later identified as Jesus Efren Todakee, had been shot once. The Odessa American has requested the probable cause affidavit from the Justice of the Peace office.

Todakee was transported to Medical Center Hospital and died. Todakee’s body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

Melendez has one bond totaling $250,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 4:53 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: SE at 8mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 70°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 99°/Low 75°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 105°/Low 76°
Mainly sunny. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]