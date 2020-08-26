Man charged in connection to fatal shooting

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting in Gardendale.

Roberto Melendez was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

According to a press release from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the reported shooting happened at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 10000 block of Dale Wade Avenue in Gardendale.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man, later identified as Jesus Efren Todakee, had been shot once. The Odessa American has requested the probable cause affidavit from the Justice of the Peace office.

Todakee was transported to Medical Center Hospital and died. Todakee’s body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

Melendez has one bond totaling $250,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.