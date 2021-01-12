Man charged in assault with dog collar, pipe

A series of Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavits detail that a 24-year-old man assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a dog collar, caused nearly $3,000 in damage to her car and assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s brother with a metal pipe.

Jose Rodriguez was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, criminal mischief, a state jail felony, and assault causing bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor.

The first reported assault happened Dec. 14 after the victim, identified as Brittany Perkins, stated her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and caused damage to her vehicle, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated. Perkins stated on the day of the incident she was leaving the apartment complex in her car when Rodriguez approached her and asked her where she was going to which she answered that it was none of his business as they had already ended their relationship.

Perkins reportedly told police that Rodriguez got mad at her and he picked up a rock and threw it at the driver’s side door, which caused damage to the metal. Perkins detailed that Rodriguez jumped up onto the hood and he stomped the front windshield with his foot causing the windshield to shatter.

Perkins stated that Rodriguez got into the passenger side of her vehicle where he pulled a knife and held it to her throat and he demanded that she take him to another side of town, the affidavit stated. Perkins stated that out of fear of being hurt that she complied with his request.

Perkins reportedly detailed to police that returning to the apartment complex the assault continued. Rodriguez used a dog leash to choke her and he struck her on the face with his hand causing her nose to bleed. Rodriguez also pulled out some of Perkins’ hair.

Perkins stated during the course of being choked she bit Rodriguez’s finger causing him to release his hold on her and allowed her to exit the car, the affidavit stated. Perkins stated that Rodriguez also exited her car and he took her 15-month-old child out of the car and he took the child with him.

Perkins reportedly told police that she drove away to get help from her father. Rodriguez swung a dog leash toward her car, which struck and broke the rear windshield with the metal clasp. Perkins stated that as she was asking her dad for help that Rodriguez walked up and returned the child to her.

Robbie Perkins, the father of Brittany Perkins, stated to the responding officer that when Rodriguez returned the child to her daughter that Rodriguez still had the knife in his possession, the affidavit stated.

Perkins reportedly received damage estimates to her car that totaled $2,796.71.

The second assault happened around 3 a.m. Jan. 10 at the La Promesa Apartment located at 4590 N. Texas Avenue, an affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly saw Perkins had visible injuries on her face. The injuries included a swollen and cut lip that was bleeding, swelling to both of her eyes and scratches all over her face and neck.

Perkins reportedly told police that it was “her fault” that Rodriguez had hit her. Perkins stated that they had been in an argument that led to Rodriguez becoming upset and hitting her. Perkins stated that Rodriguez had left the apartment complex in his vehicle and was no longer at the scene, but he returned at 3:39 a.m.

Justin Perkins, the brother of Brittany Perkins, stated he was also assaulted by Rodriguez as he was at his sister’s residence due to her being assaulted, the affidavit stated. Justin Perkins stated he saw Rodriguez in the parking lot and Rodriguez had a metal pipe in his hand. Justin Perkins stated that Rodriguez was yelling “do you want to get messed up.”

Justin Perkins reportedly told police that Rodriguez swung at him once with the pipe and that he tackled him to the ground. Officers collected the pipe, which was a long black aluminum pipe that appeared to be from a broom handle that was a few feet away from where Rodriguez was detained.

Rodriguez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has four bonds totaling $56,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.