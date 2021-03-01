Man arrested in connection to armed robbery

A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly shot a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman during an armed robbery last week.

Braiden Ray Stout was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

The reported robbery happened at 3:50 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 300 block of Drury Lane, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

The Odessa American requested the probable cause affidavit and full police report from the City of Odessa at 9:44 a.m. as OPD would not release the name of the 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman. The names are public record under the Texas Public Information Act and should be released.

The 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were both transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injury, the press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed the man and woman were robbed and shot by Stout.

Stout was located and arrested Sunday in Monahans, the press release stated. Stout is still being detained at the Ward County Jail.

The investigation continues.