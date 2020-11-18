Man arrested, booked into jail in connection to fatal shooting

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed via text message that a 20-year-old man has been arrested after he was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month in West Odessa.

John Anthony Sanchez was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Sanchez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show. Bond hasn’t been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

The fatal shooting happened around 1 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 14000 block of West Stagecoach Drive, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release stated. Alec Delbosque, 18, was the man who was fatally shot.

In a previous Odessa American article, Griffis detailed that there was a party in the 14000 block of West Stagecoach Drive. Griffis continued to say that two individuals, Sanchez and Delbosque, got into a confrontation that led to Delbosque being shot and killed.