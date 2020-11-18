  • November 18, 2020

Man arrested, booked into jail in connection to fatal shooting - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man arrested, booked into jail in connection to fatal shooting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 4:26 pm

Man arrested, booked into jail in connection to fatal shooting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed via text message that a 20-year-old man has been arrested after he was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month in West Odessa.

John Anthony Sanchez was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Sanchez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show. Bond hasn’t been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

The fatal shooting happened around 1 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 14000 block of West Stagecoach Drive, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release stated. Alec Delbosque, 18, was the man who was fatally shot.

In a previous Odessa American article, Griffis detailed that there was a party in the 14000 block of West Stagecoach Drive. Griffis continued to say that two individuals, Sanchez and Delbosque, got into a confrontation that led to Delbosque being shot and killed.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 4:26 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
71°
Humidity: 39%
Winds: SSE at 18mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 50°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 80°/Low 51°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]