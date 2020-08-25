ECISD police arrest teacher charged with improper relationship with student

Over the weekend of Aug. 8 and 9, before students returned for the school year, two former students of Odessa Collegiate Academy reported that a teacher and a student at the school had been involved in an improper relationship during the spring semester.

District officials immediately placed the teacher on paid administrative leave and ECISD police began an investigation. That investigation culminated Tuesday with the arrest of the teacher, William Boone, on the charge of improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.

He was booked into the Midland County Jail. Boone lives in Midland.

“This is extremely disturbing,” ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said in a news release. “We are angry. Inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated. As a school district, we have taken steps to combat this. We require sexual harassment training each year, and this training includes very clear warnings of the consequences for employee-student relationships. There is no excuse for our employees to misunderstand the seriousness of these actions. We want you, our staff, our parents and our community to know we will continue to do everything we can to prevent this behavior. I want to add: we are extremely thankful for our teachers — the 99.9 percent of them — who are committed to helping kids every day.”

The release said district officials also want to thank the students who came forward with this information, and ask all community members that if they suspect something like this is happening please alert the school, the school district or law enforcement. Boone began teaching in ECISD in August 2000, and has worked at Crockett Middle School in addition to OCA, with no prior complaints.