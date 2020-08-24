DPS arrest, charge two men with online solicitation of a minor

A pair of Texas Department of Public Safety probable cause affidavits detail that a 45-year-old and a 37-year-old man were each arrested after they attempted to engage in sexual activity with underage girls.

Robert Lewis Smiley, 45, and Camilo Andres Lopez-Enriquez, 37, were each charged with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony. Smiley was also charged with sale, distribution or display of harmful material a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

On Aug. 20, DPS CID Special Agents were conducting an undercover solicitation sting posing as underage girl in Ector County, both DPS affidavits stated.

Smiley reportedly private messaged an undercover profile posted on the internet. Smiley agreed to meet an undercover agent who was posing as a 16-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct. Smiley initially responded to the undercover agent’s advertisement on text messages.

During the conversation, the undercover agent posing as a 16-year-old girl asked Smiley how old he was, the affidavit detailed. Smiley replied with 40 and he asked the same question and the undercover agent replied with “16 almost 17.” Smiley asked the undercover agent to come over. Smiley also sent the undercover agent an explicit photograph of male genital.

Smiley reportedly arrived at a predetermined location to what he believed was a 16-year-old girl. The location was Crockett Junior High. Smiley was placed under arrest and he made statements against his penal interest in which he admitted to messaging the undercover agent believing the undercover agent was a 16-year-old girl. Smiley stated he intended to take the girl back to his house and have sexual intercourse.

Lopez-Enriquez reportedly private messaged an undercover profile posted on the internet. Lopez-Enriquez agreed to meet the undercover agent who was posing as a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct, the affidavit stated. He initially responded to the undercover agent’s advertisement on text messages.

At 11:45 p.m. Lopez-Enriquez reportedly arrived at a predetermined location to meet who Lopez-Enriquez believed was a 15-year-old girl. The location was the Family Dollar located at 50 North County Road West. Lopez-Enriquez was placed under arrest.

Smiley and Lopez-Enriquez were each booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Friday, jail records show. Smiley has two bonds totaling $26,500 and was still in custody as of Monday morning. Lopez-Enriquez had one bond totaling $15,000 and posted bail on Saturday.