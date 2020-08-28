DPS arrest, charge man with online solicitation of a minor

A 40-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly attempted to engage in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

Gilbert Martinez Ramirez was charged with sexual performance by a child, a second-degree felony, and online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

On Aug. 20, Texas Department of Public Safety CID Special Agents was conducting an undercover solicitation sting posing as underage girl in Ector County, a DPS affidavit stated.

Ramirez reportedly private messaged an undercover profile posted on the internet. Ramirez agreed to meet an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct.

Ramirez reportedly also described sexual acts that he would perform on the child and requested pictures of the child. The undercover peace officers reportedly reaffirmed the age of the child they were posing as.

On Wednesday, Ramirez agreed to meet the undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old on Thursday, the affidavit stated. On Thursday, Ramirez sent the undercover agent an explicit photograph of male genital.

Ramirez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon.