Man indicted in connection to shooting flare gun during pawn shop robbery

An Ector County Grand Jury has indicted a 28-year-old man after he reportedly shot a flare gun at four people inside a pawn shop.

Christopher Mojica was indicted on four counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. He also has a US Marshal Hold.

The 28-year-old has four bonds totaling $1.2 million and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

The reported robbery happened at 4:17 p.m. April 29 at Cash America Pawn located at 1012 N. Grant Ave., a previous Odessa American article detailed.

Mojica reportedly entered the business and fired a flare gun at four people, which caused them to be in fear for their lives. Mojica reportedly broke the glass case and took several firearms before fleeing the scene.

Officers located a man matching Mojica’s description in the 1300 block of S. Sam Houston. Mojica was taken to OPD and interviewed by detectives. He admitted to using a flare gun to take firearms from Cash America Pawn.