  • March 24, 2020

Woman charged with filing false report, assaulting officer - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Woman charged with filing false report, assaulting officer

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 5:37 pm

Woman charged with filing false report, assaulting officer oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly falsified an assault by her boyfriend and kicked an Odessa Police Department officer in the thigh.

Candrace Lashay Landerth was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony, resisting arrest, search or transportation, a class A misdemeanor, false report to a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor and interfering with public duties and public servant, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported incident happened at 6:56 p.m. Sunday at the Acacia Apartments located at 4755 Oakwood Drive, an OPD affidavit stated.

Dispatch reportedly told officers that parties were calling on each other and the man stated the woman, later identified as Landerth, was intoxicated.

Officers smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Landerth, the affidavit stated. Landerth stated she had been drinking alcohol. She also had red blood shot eyes and slurred speech.

Landerth reportedly told officers that her current boyfriend, identified as Souleymane Sall, bit her on the inside of her left arm. Officers looked at Landerth’s teeth along with Sall’s.

The bite marks weren’t consistent with Landerth’s statement as Sall stated she had bit herself, the affidavit detailed. The bite marks were consistent with Landerth’s teeth pattern and not Sall’s as he has a large gap between his front teeth. The bite mark on Landerth’s arm was solid.

As officers were reportedly conducting an investigation outside with Sall, Landerth continued to disturb by standing just outside the doorway yelling obscenities into the public as well as interfering with the officer’s investigation. Landerth was asked several times to go back inside in order for the officers to finish the investigation. She continued to come outside.

Landerth was arrested for a false report and interfering with public duties, the affidavit stated. When officers attempted to place Landerth in handcuffs she began to use physical force against them.

As officers reportedly put Landerth in the back of an OPD patrol unit, she intentionally kicked an officer in the thigh of his right leg. The officer stated when Landerth kicked him it caused physical pain.

Landerth was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had four bonds totaling $9,500 and posted bail on Monday, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 5:37 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
76°
Humidity: 12%
Winds: WSW at 6mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 53°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 61°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

thursday

weather
High 91°/Low 61°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]