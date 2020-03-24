Woman charged with filing false report, assaulting officer

Candrace Lashay Landerth was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony, resisting arrest, search or transportation, a class A misdemeanor, false report to a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor and interfering with public duties and public servant, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported incident happened at 6:56 p.m. Sunday at the Acacia Apartments located at 4755 Oakwood Drive, an OPD affidavit stated.

Dispatch reportedly told officers that parties were calling on each other and the man stated the woman, later identified as Landerth, was intoxicated.

Officers smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Landerth, the affidavit stated. Landerth stated she had been drinking alcohol. She also had red blood shot eyes and slurred speech.

Landerth reportedly told officers that her current boyfriend, identified as Souleymane Sall, bit her on the inside of her left arm. Officers looked at Landerth’s teeth along with Sall’s.

The bite marks weren’t consistent with Landerth’s statement as Sall stated she had bit herself, the affidavit detailed. The bite marks were consistent with Landerth’s teeth pattern and not Sall’s as he has a large gap between his front teeth. The bite mark on Landerth’s arm was solid.

As officers were reportedly conducting an investigation outside with Sall, Landerth continued to disturb by standing just outside the doorway yelling obscenities into the public as well as interfering with the officer’s investigation. Landerth was asked several times to go back inside in order for the officers to finish the investigation. She continued to come outside.

Landerth was arrested for a false report and interfering with public duties, the affidavit stated. When officers attempted to place Landerth in handcuffs she began to use physical force against them.

As officers reportedly put Landerth in the back of an OPD patrol unit, she intentionally kicked an officer in the thigh of his right leg. The officer stated when Landerth kicked him it caused physical pain.

Landerth was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had four bonds totaling $9,500 and posted bail on Monday, jail records show.