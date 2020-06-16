Woman charged with assaulting ex-boyfriend with kitchen knife

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed a 21-year-old woman assaulted her ex-boyfriend with a kitchen knife.

Victoria Eileen Lozano was charged with aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

On May 21, Luis Aceves Ramirez stated he was assaulted by his ex-girlfriend, Lozano, on May 17, the affidavit detailed. The reported assault happened in the 1000 block of W. Monahans St.

Ramirez reportedly told officers that he and Lozano broke up sometimes prior to the assault and on the day of the assault Lozano entered his home to get some items. Ramirez had another woman inside the residence.

Ramirez stated Lozano confronted him about the woman and an argument ensued, the affidavit stated. Ramirez stated Lozano was upset that she grabbed his phone and vehicle keys and exited the room. Ramirez stated once he reached the living room he attempted to grab his keys and phone from Lozano. Lozano punched him in the chest with a closed fist.

Ramirez reportedly was able to get his keys and phone and then Lozano bit him on the top of the left arm, which left a bruise. After Ramirez was bit, he stated Lozano entered the kitchen and grabbed a small knife.

Ramirez stated he was able to grab it from her, the affidavit stated. Ramirez stated once he took the small knife that Lozano grabbed another larger knife.

Ramirez reportedly detailed that Lozano pointed the knife at him and lunged at him while yelling and demanding he give her his phone. Ramirez stated he was cut on the left hand.

A witness stated Lozano stab Ramirez with the knife during the argument and also saw Lozano threatening Ramirez with a knife. Another witness recorded the incident on their camera phone and turned it over to police.

Lozano was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on June 11, jail records show. She had one bond totaling $25,000 and posted bail the same day.