  • June 16, 2020

Woman charged with assaulting ex-boyfriend with kitchen knife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Woman charged with assaulting ex-boyfriend with kitchen knife

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 2:33 pm

Woman charged with assaulting ex-boyfriend with kitchen knife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed a 21-year-old woman assaulted her ex-boyfriend with a kitchen knife.

Victoria Eileen Lozano was charged with aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

On May 21, Luis Aceves Ramirez stated he was assaulted by his ex-girlfriend, Lozano, on May 17, the affidavit detailed. The reported assault happened in the 1000 block of W. Monahans St.

Ramirez reportedly told officers that he and Lozano broke up sometimes prior to the assault and on the day of the assault Lozano entered his home to get some items. Ramirez had another woman inside the residence.

Ramirez stated Lozano confronted him about the woman and an argument ensued, the affidavit stated. Ramirez stated Lozano was upset that she grabbed his phone and vehicle keys and exited the room. Ramirez stated once he reached the living room he attempted to grab his keys and phone from Lozano. Lozano punched him in the chest with a closed fist.

Ramirez reportedly was able to get his keys and phone and then Lozano bit him on the top of the left arm, which left a bruise. After Ramirez was bit, he stated Lozano entered the kitchen and grabbed a small knife.

Ramirez stated he was able to grab it from her, the affidavit stated. Ramirez stated once he took the small knife that Lozano grabbed another larger knife.

Ramirez reportedly detailed that Lozano pointed the knife at him and lunged at him while yelling and demanding he give her his phone. Ramirez stated he was cut on the left hand.

A witness stated Lozano stab Ramirez with the knife during the argument and also saw Lozano threatening Ramirez with a knife. Another witness recorded the incident on their camera phone and turned it over to police.

Lozano was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on June 11, jail records show. She had one bond totaling $25,000 and posted bail the same day.

Posted in on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 2:33 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SSE at 17mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 69°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 95°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 96°/Low 69°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]