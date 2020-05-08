Man charged with hiding cameras in another man’s bathroom

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed a 36-year-old man was arrested after another man found two hidden cameras inside the bathroom of his residence.

Jose De Jesus Costa was charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.

The reported incident happened March 13 in the 1600 block of N. Halter Ave., as 30-year-old Eduardo Garcia stated he had found two hidden cameras inside the bathroom of his residence, an ECSO affidavit stated.

Garcia reportedly told deputies that he didn’t give anyone permission to place cameras in his residence. Garcia stated he found two cameras in his bathroom facing his toilet and shower area.

Investigation showed the SD cards of the cameras were analyzed for evidence, the affidavit detailed. On the SD card, there was a photo of a driver’s license belonging to Costa, who wasn’t a resident of the property but had access to the property through visiting Garcia.

Costa was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $5,000 and posted bail on Wednesday, jail records show.