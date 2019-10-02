  • October 2, 2019

Man charged with threatening common-law wife with knife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with threatening common-law wife with knife

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 4:31 pm

Man charged with threatening common-law wife with knife Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked and threatened his common-law wife with a knife.

Bret Michael Asencio was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony, resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 11:51 p.m. Saturday at the Park Ridge Apartments located at 2828 11th St., an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

OPD officers reportedly made contact with Asencio who was talking outside the apartment complex. Asencio reportedly had slurred speech, dilated pupils and was speaking erratically. Officers asked Asencio if he was “high” and he stated he was.

Asencio was placed under arrest for public intoxication, the affidavit stated. Asencio used force to rip his hands and arms away from an OPD officer and he was pulled to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

OPD officers reportedly made contact with the complainant and victim, identified as Linoska Vargas, who stated she was Asencio’s common-law wife. Vargas stated her and Asencio got into a verbal argument inside their apartment.

The verbal argument turned physical when Asencio placed a hand around her throat and then placed a “silver bladed” knife to her throat, the affidavit stated. Vargas stated she could breath, but was in fear for her life and she believed that Asencio was about to attack her with the knife.

A silver-bladed knife was reportedly found near where Asencio had been arrested. Vargas stated she punched Asencio’s face to get him away from her. Vargas had redness on her neck as well as bruising on her shoulder and a swollen hand.

Asencio was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $26,500 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 4:31 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
89°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: S at 10mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 67°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 88°/Low 64°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

friday

weather
High 86°/Low 65°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]