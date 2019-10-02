Man charged with threatening common-law wife with knife

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked and threatened his common-law wife with a knife.

Bret Michael Asencio was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony, resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 11:51 p.m. Saturday at the Park Ridge Apartments located at 2828 11th St., an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

OPD officers reportedly made contact with Asencio who was talking outside the apartment complex. Asencio reportedly had slurred speech, dilated pupils and was speaking erratically. Officers asked Asencio if he was “high” and he stated he was.

Asencio was placed under arrest for public intoxication, the affidavit stated. Asencio used force to rip his hands and arms away from an OPD officer and he was pulled to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

OPD officers reportedly made contact with the complainant and victim, identified as Linoska Vargas, who stated she was Asencio’s common-law wife. Vargas stated her and Asencio got into a verbal argument inside their apartment.

The verbal argument turned physical when Asencio placed a hand around her throat and then placed a “silver bladed” knife to her throat, the affidavit stated. Vargas stated she could breath, but was in fear for her life and she believed that Asencio was about to attack her with the knife.

A silver-bladed knife was reportedly found near where Asencio had been arrested. Vargas stated she punched Asencio’s face to get him away from her. Vargas had redness on her neck as well as bruising on her shoulder and a swollen hand.

Asencio was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $26,500 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.