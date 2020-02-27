OPD arrests man in connection to shooting

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 7:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of North Chestnut Avenue in Odessa, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

John Anthony Sanchez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a first-degree felony.

A news release stated officers responded to Chestnut Avenue in reference to shots being fired and met a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injury.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Sanchez and the investigation showed that Sanchez shot the 24-year-old in the leg after a disturbance and fled the scene before officers arrived, the report detailed. OPD stated there were no other injuries.

After a warrant was issued, Sanchez reportedly turned himself in at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Sanchez hasn’t been booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement and bond hasn’t been set.