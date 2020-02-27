  • February 27, 2020

OPD arrests man in connection to shooting - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

OPD arrests man in connection to shooting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:38 pm

OPD arrests man in connection to shooting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 7:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of North Chestnut Avenue in Odessa, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

John Anthony Sanchez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a first-degree felony.

A news release stated officers responded to Chestnut Avenue in reference to shots being fired and met a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injury.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Sanchez and the investigation showed that Sanchez shot the 24-year-old in the leg after a disturbance and fled the scene before officers arrived, the report detailed. OPD stated there were no other injuries.

After a warrant was issued, Sanchez reportedly turned himself in at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Sanchez hasn’t been booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement and bond hasn’t been set.

Posted in on Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:38 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: W at 4mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 33°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 71°/Low 42°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 72°/Low 48°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]