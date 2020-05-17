  • May 17, 2020

Man, woman charged in fatal shooting of teen - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man, woman charged in fatal shooting of teen

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, May 17, 2020 4:19 pm

Man, woman charged in fatal shooting of teen oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department detailed in a press release that a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested after they were reportedly involved in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old man in central Odessa.

Desmond Tuggle, 21, and Destiny Barrera, 20, were each charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

The reported fatal shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of N. Jackson Ave., an OPD press release detailed.

Officers reportedly made contact with a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound. OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said during a phone call on Sunday afternoon that the 17-year-old has been identified as Osvaldo Renteria. The 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital and he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Investigation showed Renteria had made contact with the occupants of a black Dodge Nitro, who were later identified as Tuggle and Barrera, the press release detailed. The driver of the Dodge Nitro shot the 17-year-old in the upper body before fleeing north on Jackson Avenue at a high rate of speed.

During the investigation the suspects were reportedly identified as Tuggle and Barrera, OPD located both on Sunday morning in West Odessa.

Tuggle and Barrera were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Tuggle and Barrera were both booked into jail on Sunday afternoon and bonds haven’t set, jail records show.

The investigation continues. Next of kin were notified.

Posted in on Sunday, May 17, 2020 4:19 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: SSE at 12mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 66°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

monday

weather
High 100°/Low 71°
Mainly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 102°/Low 71°
More sun than clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]