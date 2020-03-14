  • March 14, 2020

Arrest made in shooting death - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Arrest made in shooting death

Posted: Saturday, March 14, 2020 4:45 pm

Arrest made in shooting death Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department arrested and charged a teen with murder Saturday following a shooting death earlier in the day.

Seth Orian Mata, 19, turned himself into police following the shooting.

OPD did not identify the 47-year-old man who was shot several times in the upper body. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Mata had fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival but later turned himself in and was transported to the ECLEC. The victim will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy and the investigation continues.

Posted in on Saturday, March 14, 2020 4:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

