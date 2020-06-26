Man charged with breaking into woman’s apartment, harassing her

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed a 30-year-old man was arrested after he broke into a woman’s apartment, stole items and called her more than 80 times.

Kristopher Anderson was charged with burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony, stalking, third-degree felony, unlawful carrying of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported burglary occurred June 20 at the Woodview Apartments located at 4330 N. Grandview Ave., the affidavit stated.

Corina Ornelas reportedly told officers that while she was out of town a man, identified as Anderson, broke into her apartment. Ornelas stated that Anderson wasn’t her boyfriend, but they had been romantically involved over the last four months and she decided to end their relationship.

Ornelas stated Anderson had been harassing her by calling her more than 88 times and knowing her location without her communication with him, the affidavit stated. Ornelas stated she left town using her friend’s vehicle and while she was out of town Anderson called her nine times on Facebook messenger to which she replied “Leave me alone.”

Anderson reportedly called her eight more times and then texted her “You might wanna get home soon.” Ornelas stated her blocked him on Facebook messenger. Anderson reportedly called Ornelas 88 times from a “no caller ID” number. Ornelas answered one of the phone calls and Anderson told her she needed to return home because her property was messed up.

Once Ornelas returned to her residence, she found that her kitchen window had been broken, along with the screen torn off, the affidavit stated. She found her fridge to be open and everything thawed out. She stated her bedroom and bathroom had been ransacked and her underwear, brass knuckles and a gun case were taken.

Ornelas was reportedly in fear of what Anderson could do next, so she changed her phone number and blocked Anderson on all social media. She stated she boarded up her kitchen window and on June 21 she saw her handgun case had been returned and left on her chair next to the front door porch and the boards were moved, but she was unsure if he had made entry into her apartment.

On June 22, Ornelas stated she returned to her residence and found a handwritten note on her front door from Anderson, which he apologized for letting his emotions get the best of him and asked her for a second chance to make their relationship work, the affidavit stated. Ornelas stated she ignored the note and didn’t contact Anderson.

At midnight on June 23, Anderson reportedly went back to Ornelas’ residence and started knocking on the front door. Ornelas stated she didn’t answer the door and after 45 minutes she checked outside and found roses sitting on the chair next to the front door on the porch along with the brass knuckles that were taken from the burglary.

Ornelas provided photos of the text messages and hundreds of phone calls from Anderson that are harassing in nature, along with the handwritten letter in which he apologized for his actions, the affidavit stated.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on June 24, jail records show. He has four bonds totaling $43,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon.