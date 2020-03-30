  • March 30, 2020

Man charged with punching, choking pregnant common-law-wife

Man charged with punching, choking pregnant common-law-wife

Posted: Monday, March 30, 2020 3:00 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

A 40-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday after he reportedly dragged, punched and choked his pregnant common-law-wife.

Ramon Terrazas Jr. was charged with assault against a pregnant individual (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened Dec. 31, 2019, in the 1400 block of N. Tom Green Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The victim, identified as Samantha Cherry, reportedly told officers she was assaulted by her common-law-husband who she identified as Terrazas. Cherry stated she and Terrazas had an argument about Terrazas accusing her of infidelity, which she denied.

Cherry stated that Terrazas is aware that she’s 7 months pregnant with his child because he attends the regular doctor’s appointments, the affidavit stated.

The argument between Cherry and Terrazas reportedly got physical when he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down to the floor and then he dragged her down the hallway. Cherry stated that Terrazas punched her in the face with a closed fist, which caused pain and left several red marks on her face, a swollen upper lip and a black eye.

Cherry stated that Terrazas punched her in the back of the head leaving several bumps and caused her head to be sore, the affidavit detailed. Cherry stated during the assault Terrazas began to choke her with both hands to the point that she couldn’t breathe and felt like she was going to pass out.

Cherry reportedly told officers that while she was being choked, she scratched Terrazas on the neck trying to defend herself, but he was able to continue to choke her. Cherry stated she tried to leave, but Terrazas pulled her away from the door and refused to let her leave.

A family member began to argue with Terrazas, which gave Cherry a chance to escape out of a window by the front door, the affidavit stated.

Terrazas was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and was booked on Sunday, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.

