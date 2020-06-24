  • June 24, 2020

Accused in shooting was ex-boyfriend - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Accused in shooting was ex-boyfriend

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 1:54 pm

Accused in shooting was ex-boyfriend oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A case report from the Odessa Police Department detailed the 29-year-old man who was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man had showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house unannounced.

Jonathan Dawkins, 29, was charged with capital murder, a capital felony. He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on June 16 and remains in custody without bond.

OPD officers were called to the 1400 block of Wilshire Drive at 3:38 a.m. June 15.

Officers were flagged down by Robert Vasquez, who stated the victim was in the backyard, the case report stated. Mariah Quezada was performing CPR on a man, who was later identified as 23-year-old Kevin Portillo, on the ground just outside the back door to the house in the backyard in a large pool of blood.

Officers reportedly took over and began to perform CPR. While performing CPR, officers asked Quezada where the person who shot Portillo went and she stated that he ran and jumped over the fence into the alley.

When officers asked Quezada if she knew who shot Portillo, she replied that it was her ex-boyfriend, Dawkins, the case report stated. Odessa Fire Rescue Unit 4 arrived at 3:45 a.m. and took over with Portillo.

Quezada told authorities she had been in bed with Portillo and Dawkins had come into the room and started to yell and argue with Portillo. Quezada stated that it quickly turned into a fist fight and that Portillo was “beating up John” and then Dawkins pulled out a gun and shot Portillo, which caused him to fall to the ground.

Dawkins reportedly walked up to Portillo and shot him one more time in the head before running and jumping the fence into the alley. Quezada was unsure of which direction Dawkins took off in after he got into the alley.

Quezada stated she didn’t know that Dawkins was coming over and that she did not know how he arrived, the case report detailed. Quezada stated that she was unable to complete a witness statement.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force reportedly found Dawkins at 1 p.m. June 15 in San Angelo. The 29-year-old was booked into the Tom Green County Jail at 1:53 p.m. June 15 and was released at 12:28 p.m. June 16 as he was extradited to the ECLEC.

Posted in on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 1:54 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: SE at 11mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 67°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 97°/Low 70°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 97°/Low 70°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]