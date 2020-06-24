Accused in shooting was ex-boyfriend

A case report from the Odessa Police Department detailed the 29-year-old man who was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man had showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house unannounced.

Jonathan Dawkins, 29, was charged with capital murder, a capital felony. He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on June 16 and remains in custody without bond.

OPD officers were called to the 1400 block of Wilshire Drive at 3:38 a.m. June 15.

Officers were flagged down by Robert Vasquez, who stated the victim was in the backyard, the case report stated. Mariah Quezada was performing CPR on a man, who was later identified as 23-year-old Kevin Portillo, on the ground just outside the back door to the house in the backyard in a large pool of blood.

Officers reportedly took over and began to perform CPR. While performing CPR, officers asked Quezada where the person who shot Portillo went and she stated that he ran and jumped over the fence into the alley.

When officers asked Quezada if she knew who shot Portillo, she replied that it was her ex-boyfriend, Dawkins, the case report stated. Odessa Fire Rescue Unit 4 arrived at 3:45 a.m. and took over with Portillo.

Quezada told authorities she had been in bed with Portillo and Dawkins had come into the room and started to yell and argue with Portillo. Quezada stated that it quickly turned into a fist fight and that Portillo was “beating up John” and then Dawkins pulled out a gun and shot Portillo, which caused him to fall to the ground.

Dawkins reportedly walked up to Portillo and shot him one more time in the head before running and jumping the fence into the alley. Quezada was unsure of which direction Dawkins took off in after he got into the alley.

Quezada stated she didn’t know that Dawkins was coming over and that she did not know how he arrived, the case report detailed. Quezada stated that she was unable to complete a witness statement.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force reportedly found Dawkins at 1 p.m. June 15 in San Angelo. The 29-year-old was booked into the Tom Green County Jail at 1:53 p.m. June 15 and was released at 12:28 p.m. June 16 as he was extradited to the ECLEC.