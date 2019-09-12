Man threatens to stab woman with two kitchen knives

A 26-year-old woman stated a man reportedly threatened to stab her while holding two large kitchen knives.

Shane Trevino, 26, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The assault reportedly happened at 2:39 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 400 block of E. 97th St.

Officers were dispatched to the residence as the caller, later identified as Haylee Bass, stated Trevino was trying to stab her with a knife, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Bass stated that she and Trevino had been reportedly arguing throughout the night. Bass stated that Trevino’s daughter passed away in July and he was taking that out on her.

Bass stated that Trevino threatened to stab her while holding two large kitchen knives in both hands, the affidavit stated. Trevino reportedly started walking toward Bass while stating “this is agg now.” Officers asked Bass what Trevino meant by “agg” and she stated aggravated assault.

Trevino was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.