  • September 12, 2019

Man threatens to stab woman with two kitchen knives - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man threatens to stab woman with two kitchen knives

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, September 12, 2019 4:41 pm

Man threatens to stab woman with two kitchen knives oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 26-year-old woman stated a man reportedly threatened to stab her while holding two large kitchen knives.

Shane Trevino, 26, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The assault reportedly happened at 2:39 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 400 block of E. 97th St.

Officers were dispatched to the residence as the caller, later identified as Haylee Bass, stated Trevino was trying to stab her with a knife, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Bass stated that she and Trevino had been reportedly arguing throughout the night. Bass stated that Trevino’s daughter passed away in July and he was taking that out on her.

Bass stated that Trevino threatened to stab her while holding two large kitchen knives in both hands, the affidavit stated. Trevino reportedly started walking toward Bass while stating “this is agg now.” Officers asked Bass what Trevino meant by “agg” and she stated aggravated assault.

Trevino was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Thursday, September 12, 2019 4:41 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
92°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 94°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

friday

weather
High 88°/Low 67°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 89°/Low 66°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]