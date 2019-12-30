Woman admitted shooting step father

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed the 26-year-old woman who shot and killed her stepdad on Christmas Day admitted to the shooting when she called 911 and during her interview with deputies.

Jaylene Green was arrested and charged with murder, a first-degree felony, after she shot her 54-year-old stepdad once in the head.

The reported fatal shooting happened at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 16164 W. University Blvd, the affidavit stated.

ECSO deputies responded to a gunshot victim and when they arrived they reportedly found a man, identified as 54-year-old Rick Britton, dead on the ground outside near his residence. He had been shot in the head.

Green was found at the scene, the affidavit stated. She reportedly made the call to 911 and stated she shot her stepdad, the affidavit detailed.

During an interview Green stated her and Britton had lived together for two years at the residence located in the area of 16164 W. University Blvd, the affidavit stated. She stated her and Britton had gotten into an argument earlier in the day and she couldn’t take it anymore.

Green reportedly stated it was either her or him and she made the decision for it to be Britton.

Against her own penal interest, Green stated she intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Britton by shooting him one time in the head with a black 9mm Glock handgun.

Green was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has one bond totaling $200,000 and was still in custody as of Monday morning, jail records show.