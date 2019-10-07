Man charged with pointing gun, running over another man

A 32-year-old was arrested off of a warrant that issued in March when he reportedly pointed a handgun and ran over another man in a parking lot after an argument.

Tavoreon Smith, 32, was booked Friday into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 2:12 a.m. March 19 near Club Tequila located in the 2100 block of E. Eighth St., the Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Witnesses at the scene stated Ezekiel Lozano, the complainant, was reportedly intentionally struck by Smith, who was in a dark colored vehicle. A witness stated that prior to Lozano being run over, Smith pointed a handgun at him.

After Smith ran Lozano over, Smith didn’t attempt to render aid and fled east on Eighth Street, the affidavit stated. Lozano stated he was an argument with Smith, who pulled a small black colored pistol on him.

Smith reportedly returned to his vehicle and Lozano began to walk away. Smith intentionally turned into Lozano, which caused him to be run over by the front left side of the vehicle.

Lozano stated he fell to the ground and Smith accelerated forward and caused Lozano to be dragged and run over by the tires, the affidavit stated.

Smith was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $50,000 and he posted bail on Friday, jail records show.