Woman charged with impersonating peace officer to buy liquor after hours

A woman reportedly claimed she was an “undercover cop” to buy a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey at a liquor store after hours.

Edna Galindo Rodriguez, 53, was charged with impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony.

On March 18, the Odessa Police Department responded to Pinkies Liquor Store located at 3981 N. JBS Parkway, an OPD affidavit detailed. The store manager stated at 9 p.m. March 17 after the business closed in accordance with state law.

A woman, later identified as Rodriguez, reportedly began knocking on the locked door and the manager stated to Rodriguez that it was after 9 p.m. and they could no longer sell alcohol.

The store manager stated that Rodriguez attempted to argue and stated she was “police” and showed a police badge that was enclosed in a black colored badge holder with an attached chain, the affidavit stated. The badge appeared to be consistent to a badge worn by a certified peace officer.

Rodriguez reportedly told the store manager that she was an “undercover cop.” Rodriguez coerced her way to buy a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey. She left the store in a white four door sedan.

At 3:16 p.m. March 24, officers returned to the store after management reported that Rodriguez came back to buy another bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey without incident, the affidavit detailed. Rodriguez left the store in a white 2014 Ford Sedan, which was registered to Edna Rodriguez Valles.

Officers reportedly contacted Rodriguez’s ex-spouse who stated that Rodriguez was a licensed security guard and licensed private investigator. Rodriguez has two badges and commonly wears them on a lanyard around her neck. Rodriguez’s ex-spouse saw screenshots of video surveillance footage and confirmed that the woman in the footage was Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s public Facebook profile showed several photos of her holding a gold colored badge that could easily be depicted as a law enforcement badge, the affidavit stated.

Rodriguez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $15,000 and she posted bail on Saturday, jail records show.