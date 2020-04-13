Affidavit: Teen admitted shooting

An Odessa Police Department affidavit details a 17-year-old man admitted to shooting and killing a 17-year-old woman on the west side of Odessa.

Chaviya Crosby was charged with murder, first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. This is the second time in two months that Crosby has been charged with a first-degree felony. He and two other teens were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Feb. 8.

Crosby was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday and has two bonds totaling $165,000, jail records show.

The reported fatal shooting happened around 7:07 p.m. Friday at the Sedona Springs Village located at 920 W. University Blvd., the affidavit stated.

Officers were called to the apartment for a medical call. The caller was identified as 17-year-old Ivan Ortiz and he said there was a dead person inside his apartment.

Odessa Fire Rescue and OPD arrived and found a dead woman on the floor in the bedroom, the affidavit detailed. The woman was identified as 17-year-old Jasmine Lozano. Lozano had a gunshot wound.

Ortiz reportedly told officers that Crosby was the person who shot Lozano. Ortiz stated that Crosby immediately told him that he needed to leave and get rid of the gun.

Ortiz was interviewed by detectives and said Lozano and Crosby were arguing prior to the shooting, the affidavit stated. Ortiz stated that he walked into the bedroom and heard a gunshot and Lozano fell to the ground and that Crosby had the gun and immediately said that he needed to leave. Crosby also reportedly stated he needed to get rid of the gun somewhere and left the apartment.

Ortiz reportedly showed officer’s a photo from his cell phone that showed both him and Crosby and Crosby was holding the firearm. Ortiz stated the photo was taken prior to the shooting.

Crosby was found and interviewed about the shooting, the affidavit stated. He admitted to being present and shooting Lozano. Crosby also admitted to taking the firearm and getting rid of it by destroying it in pieces.

The robbery that Crosby was charged for happened at 12:36 p.m. Feb. 8 at Permian Basin Power Sports located at 1413 County Road West, an OPD press release detailed.

The complainant was reportedly robbed by unknown subjects and the suspects fired rounds at a customer while fleeing the scene in a gray jeep. There were no reports of any injuries.

Crosby and two 16-year-olds were reportedly found later in the 3700 block of Andrews Highway.