  • April 13, 2020

Affidavit: Teen admitted shooting - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Affidavit: Teen admitted shooting

Charge is second first-degree felony in 2 months

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Previous coverage

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 3:30 pm

Affidavit: Teen admitted shooting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department affidavit details a 17-year-old man admitted to shooting and killing a 17-year-old woman on the west side of Odessa.

Chaviya Crosby was charged with murder, first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. This is the second time in two months that Crosby has been charged with a first-degree felony. He and two other teens were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Feb. 8.

Crosby was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday and has two bonds totaling $165,000, jail records show.

The reported fatal shooting happened around 7:07 p.m. Friday at the Sedona Springs Village located at 920 W. University Blvd., the affidavit stated.

Officers were called to the apartment for a medical call. The caller was identified as 17-year-old Ivan Ortiz and he said there was a dead person inside his apartment.

Odessa Fire Rescue and OPD arrived and found a dead woman on the floor in the bedroom, the affidavit detailed. The woman was identified as 17-year-old Jasmine Lozano. Lozano had a gunshot wound.

Ortiz reportedly told officers that Crosby was the person who shot Lozano. Ortiz stated that Crosby immediately told him that he needed to leave and get rid of the gun.

Ortiz was interviewed by detectives and said Lozano and Crosby were arguing prior to the shooting, the affidavit stated. Ortiz stated that he walked into the bedroom and heard a gunshot and Lozano fell to the ground and that Crosby had the gun and immediately said that he needed to leave. Crosby also reportedly stated he needed to get rid of the gun somewhere and left the apartment.

Ortiz reportedly showed officer’s a photo from his cell phone that showed both him and Crosby and Crosby was holding the firearm. Ortiz stated the photo was taken prior to the shooting.

Crosby was found and interviewed about the shooting, the affidavit stated. He admitted to being present and shooting Lozano. Crosby also admitted to taking the firearm and getting rid of it by destroying it in pieces.

The robbery that Crosby was charged for happened at 12:36 p.m. Feb. 8 at Permian Basin Power Sports located at 1413 County Road West, an OPD press release detailed.

The complainant was reportedly robbed by unknown subjects and the suspects fired rounds at a customer while fleeing the scene in a gray jeep. There were no reports of any injuries.

Crosby and two 16-year-olds were reportedly found later in the 3700 block of Andrews Highway.

Posted in on Monday, April 13, 2020 3:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
59°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: ESE at 16mph
Feels Like: 56°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 36°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 55°/Low 38°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 68°/Low 47°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]