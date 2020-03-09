Man charged with throwing lighter at woman’s face, threatening her with baseball bat

A 43-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threw a lighter in a woman’s face and threatened her with a baseball bat.

Payton Lamar Williams was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony, and violation of a protective order assault, a third-degree felony. He was additionally charged with continuous violence against family, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 11:17 p.m. March 1 in the unit block of Paradise Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

When officers arrived at the residence, no one would reportedly answer the door but they saw two adults. Officers surrounded the residence and waited for additional officers.

Additional officers arrived and Amber Williams exited the residence and stated Payton Williams wasn’t inside and he had gone out the back window, the affidavit detailed. Officers found Payton Williams under the bed in the back master bedroom.

Amber Williams’ left cheek was reportedly swollen and bleeding. She stated that Payton Williams had thrown a lighter at her face, which caused the injury. Amber Williams also stated that while officer were outside the residence knocking that Payton Williams threatened her by saying, “If I go to prison again, I’ll beat you’re a**.” He threatened this while he was holding a baseball bat over his head in a threatening manner.

Williams was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has three bonds totaling $47,500 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.