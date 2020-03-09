  • March 9, 2020

Man charged with throwing lighter at woman’s face, threatening her with baseball bat - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with throwing lighter at woman’s face, threatening her with baseball bat

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 9, 2020 3:46 pm

Man charged with throwing lighter at woman’s face, threatening her with baseball bat oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 43-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threw a lighter in a woman’s face and threatened her with a baseball bat.

Payton Lamar Williams was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony, and violation of a protective order assault, a third-degree felony. He was additionally charged with continuous violence against family, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 11:17 p.m. March 1 in the unit block of Paradise Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

When officers arrived at the residence, no one would reportedly answer the door but they saw two adults. Officers surrounded the residence and waited for additional officers.

Additional officers arrived and Amber Williams exited the residence and stated Payton Williams wasn’t inside and he had gone out the back window, the affidavit detailed. Officers found Payton Williams under the bed in the back master bedroom.

 Amber Williams’ left cheek was reportedly swollen and bleeding. She stated that Payton Williams had thrown a lighter at her face, which caused the injury. Amber Williams also stated that while officer were outside the residence knocking that Payton Williams threatened her by saying, “If I go to prison again, I’ll beat you’re a**.” He threatened this while he was holding a baseball bat over his head in a threatening manner.

Williams was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has three bonds totaling $47,500 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, March 9, 2020 3:46 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
74°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: W at 11mph
Feels Like: 74°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 52°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 58°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 80°/Low 59°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]