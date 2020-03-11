Man charged with shooting firearm, running from police

A 22-year-old man reportedly fired a shot out of a vehicle and ran from Odessa Police Department officers in central Odessa.

Omar Alejandro Venegas was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, evading arrest, a class A misdemeanor, unlawful carrying of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened Tuesday in the 4400 block of Redbud Drive, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man fired a round out the window of a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and saw a man matching the suspect’s description, who was later identified as Venegas.

Officers gave commands to Venegas to show his hands but he ignored the officers and began running north, the press release stated. Officers saw Venegas grab a handgun and throw it on the ground. The handgun was recovered by officers.

Venegas was reportedly located and placed into custody with the assistance of a K-9 unit.

Venegas was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has four bonds totaling $37,500 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.