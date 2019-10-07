  • October 7, 2019

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 5:44 pm

Bowie student charged with social media threats oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A female student from Bowie Middle School was arrested after she made two social media posts about threatening to shoot up schools, an Ector County Independent School District press release stated.

Ector County ISD Police charged the Bowie student with two counts of terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, after she admitted she made the threats on Snapchat.

The girl reportedly said she didn’t intend to hurt anyone and she said she posted the threats so she could get out of school. Officers identified the girl with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip.

“ECISD would like to thank those students who reported this and our police for their tireless work over the past four days. We also want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies who provided assistance and support during this investigation. It is a reminder ‘if you see something, say something’ is the first line of defense in maintaining our safety. We will always take this type of threat seriously, and investigate it fully,” the ECISD release stated.

Posted in , on Monday, October 7, 2019 5:44 pm.

