Mother, daughter charged with killing two horses

A mother and a daughter were arrested Wednesday after they reportedly provided unsanitary or unsafe conditions that resulted in the death of two horses on their property.

Michelle Rene Haney, 45, and Shalandria Rene Haney, 29, were charged with cruelty to livestock animals (physical abuse), a state jail felony, and cruelty to non-livestock animals, a class A misdemeanor.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal cruelty investigation at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Wein Road, an ECSO affidavit detailed.

Michelle Haney and Shalandria Haney reportedly identified themselves as the owners and caretakers of the multiple livestock animals at the residence and other non-livestock animals on the property.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said Thursday afternoon that 54 live animals were rescued from the property.

The animals on the property included horses, miniature donkeys, goats, ducks, chickens, a pot-bellied pig, dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets and miniature pigs, the affidavit stated.

Ector County Animal Control found two dead horses at the residence, the affidavit stated. Those horses showed signs of decomposition, visible untrimmed and cracking hooves and appeared malnourished. Those horses had been removed from their nearby enclosures and were lying on the ground covered by a tarp.

There were also two horses, two miniature horses and a miniature donkey that were reportedly stored in the same livestock enclosures. There was little feed or old feed that was rotten and stepped on. The water bowls were filled with dirty water and covered in a thick-film of green algae. There was also no shelter for the animals.

Inside the residence, Michelle Haney and Shalandria Haney didn’t provide food, water or appropriate care for the animals, the affidavit detailed. There were empty food bowls and some filled with fecal matter. There was food scattered across the floor and across a layer of fecal matter. There were empty water bowls or bowls that were filled with dirty water and covered in a thick-film of green algae.

Animals inside the residence were also reportedly confined in a cruel manner as wire cages were stacked on top of each other, which caused fecal matter and urine to drip onto the lower cages. Animals also showed signs of malnutrition.

Michelle Haney and Shalandria Haney were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Each has two bonds totaling $40,000 and both were still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.