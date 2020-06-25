  • June 25, 2020

Man charged with sending explicit text messages to teenage girl

Posted: Thursday, June 25, 2020 2:28 pm

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed a 28-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly sent sexually explicit text messages to a teenage girl.

Castulo Luna Jr. was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The reported text messages happened at all hours of the day from Nov. 27, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019, the affidavit stated. There were reportedly 2,963 text messages shared between Luna and a 13-year-old girl during that time frame.

During an interview with Luna, he reportedly admitted to sending sexually explicit messages to the girl. Luna admitted to making a mistake with regards to the text messages.

Luna was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on June 17, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and he posted bail on June 18.

