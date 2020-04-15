Pair accused of kidnapping boy from adoptive mother

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman reportedly kidnapped a 2-year-old boy from his adoptive mother.

Damian Cortes, 22, and Kiarra Dyan Madrid, 23, were each charged with kidnapping, a third-degree felony.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatch at 9:15 a.m. April 9 in the 3000 block of Milky Way Ave., an ECSO affidavit stated.

Deputies reportedly made contact with complainant, 50-year-old Natalie Fincher, who stated a man and woman, later identified as Cortes and Madrid, in silver 2015 Kia pulled up in front of her residence, exited the vehicle, approached her, assaulted her, took her 2-year-old son, placed him in the vehicle and left without her permission.

Fincher stated she’s the non-biological mother to the 2-year-old boy, however, she and her husband, 53-year-old Timothy Wiley, adopted him on in May 2018 when he was born, the affidavit stated.

Fincher reportedly told deputies she didn’t have any problems until May l when Wiley was arrested. According to jail records, Wiley was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on April 2 for two counts of theft of property, a state-jail felony, resisting arrest, search of transport, a class A misdemeanor, and evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor.

Fincher stated people related to the 2-year-old boy’s biological mother started to harass her and come to her residence unwanted, the affidavit stated.

Fincher reportedly told deputies that she and her 2-year-old son had went outside at about 9 p.m. to walk to the mailbox to check the mail. She stated when she got to the driveway of her residence, Cortes and Madrid exited their vehicle and ran towards her.

Fincher stated as they made contact with her, they reached for the 2-year-old boy and attempted to take him from her. Fincher stated Cortes and Madrid tried to take the boy, she was tackled to the ground, which caused her to hit her right eye, near her eye brow, that caused bruising and swelling. She also received a scratch on the right side of her face on her cheek just below her eye. She said as she hit the ground she got minor cuts and bruises on her knees, and there was also pain in her neck and back.

Fincher reportedly detailed to deputies the fall caused her to lose grip of her 2-year-old son, which allowed Cortes and Madrid to grab him and run to their vehicle and put him inside. Fincher stated as they attempted to leave, she grabbed red bottle of spray paint that was lying on the ground, ran toward their car and began to spray it with the red paint, which left red marks on the vehicle.

Fincher stated when the vehicle sped off she immediately called ECSO to report the kidnapping, the affidavit stated. Deputies located the vehicle with the red spray paint on the hood and side in the 6200 block of W. 26th St. where Cortes and Madrid were found in possession of the 2-year-old boy.

Cortes and Madrid reportedly admitted taking the child, but denied causing bodily injury to Fincher.

Cortes and Madrid were arrested, charged and transported to the jail. Cortes and Madrid each had one bond totaling $20,000, jail records show. Madrid posted bail on Friday, while Cortes was bailed out on Saturday.