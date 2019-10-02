Odessan remains in jail

Troy Lee Wilson, 36, told a Texas Ranger on Friday that he shot 31-year-old Juan Leonardo Rosalez twice in the head on Sept. 26 after Rosalez had pulled off the road with car trouble, an affidavit detailed.

On Wednesday, Frosty Gilliam Jr., the president of Aghorn Operating, Inc., said his company was working with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office to provide information requested. He also said Wilson violated company policy by using his work truck while he was on vacation last week.

Wilson worked for Aghorn Operating, Inc., since March 2017 but on Wednesday Gilliam said the 36-year-old had been a pumper with the company but that he is no longer employed by Aghorn.

As far as personal interactions with Wilson, Gilliam said since he does most of his business in the office, he doesn’t see many people in the field. Gilliam also explained in his limited interactions with Wilson that he “didn’t observe any unusual behavior.”

Wilson was arrested and charged Friday afternoon with murder, a first-degree felony, and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. He’s still being held at the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon with two bonds totaling $550,000, jail records show.

Prior to his capture, Sheriff Mike Griffis held a Friday press conference to warn the public of a possible serial shooter. Later that day, a Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull Wilson over in a white 2015 Ford F-150 at 12:19 p.m. at mile marker 128 on Interstate Highway 20. The vehicle stopped near Interstate Highway South Service Road just west of Texas Loop 250.

Griffis said over the phone on Wednesday afternoon that Wilson could face additional charges.

“We are hoping to file more charges on him, but we haven’t as of yet,” Griffis said. “We are still waiting on some forensic evidence.

“There are some other things that we have to firm up before we can formally charge him with any other crimes.”

The possible serial shootings resulted in one fatal shooting and another man hospitalized. Jesus Alvarado, 52, was shot and sought help at the Pilot Truck Stop, while Rosalez was killed at 10:42 p.m. Sept. 26 on Business Interstate 20 between Farm-to-Market Road 1936 and the Interstate 20 overpass.

The possible serial shootings began at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 24 at Eighth Street and Grant Avenue, while the next happened later that morning at 7:36 a.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 866 and Interstate 20.

The third shooting happened at 4:22 p.m. Sept. 24 on Meteor Crater Road and Interstate 20 near the Pilot gas station. Alvarado was shot in the abdomen while he was waiting on the side of the road for a crew truck to arrive. Alvarado was later treated and released from Medical Center Hospital. The fourth shooting was fatal on Sept. 26.

ECSO is taking the lead on the investigation, but have received support from Odessa Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers and MCSO. Griffis said the Texas Rangers offered its assistance in the case.

A Freedom of Information request has been submitted to ECSO for the events that took place in the first of the four possible serial shootings.

These shootings come almost a month after seven people were killed and about two dozen injured during a shooting that spanned 10 miles around Odessa on Aug. 31. Before officers killed 36-year-old Seth Ator, he spread terror across Odessa and Midland while firing indiscriminately from his car into passing vehicles and shopping plazas. He also hijacked a U.S. Postal Service mail truck, killing the driver.

Wilson’s Facebook page on Monday was mostly full of religious postings including one from the day Rosalez was shot and killed that read:

Good morning to all hope you have a super blessed day and pray for all you can ...... and go into prayer and renounce anything you can to Jesus Christ of evil in your life and or go into prayer ask him to speak in holly spirit in voice and tell what to renounce ...... just say what it is in prayer and renounce in Jesus name amen ........