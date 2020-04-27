Man charged with stabbing son with knife

A 60-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly stabbed his son in the shoulder and chest.

Donnie Ray Morgan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Lindy Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Cedric Vester reportedly told officers that he had been stabbed with a knife in the upper left shoulder and left side of his chest by his father, Morgan. Officers saw cuts consistent with Vester’s statements.

Morgan wasn’t at the scene when police initially arrived as his description was given as a slender man wearing a purple shirt and jeans, the affidavit stated.

Officers were reportedly dispatched the 500 block of Lindy Avenue again at 10:53 p.m. for a disturbance. Witnesses stated that Morgan had returned to the residence and attempted to enter the home, but he had left the scene. Witnesses stated that it was likely that Morgan was still in the area.

Officers remained in the area and at 11:15 p.m. they saw a man wearing a purple shirt and jeans walking east on Highland Street toward the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Highland Street, the affidavit stated. Officers made contact with the man and he was identified as Morgan.

Morgan was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Monday morning, jail records show.