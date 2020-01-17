  • January 17, 2020

Man charged with choking girlfriend while intoxicated - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with choking girlfriend while intoxicated

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 5:14 pm

Man charged with choking girlfriend while intoxicated oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked his girlfriend while intoxicated.

Pedro Estrada Jr. was charged with assault by strangulation of suffocation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of E. 56th St., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The victim, identified as Miranda Macayla Martinez, reportedly detailed to officers that Estrada came home intoxicated and in a very aggressive mood. Martinez stated that Estrada attacked her and grabbed her by the neck and applied pressure. Martinez stated she couldn’t breathe and that she saw “stars.”

Richard Reyes, the brother-in-law of Estrada, heard Martinez screaming and when he came over he saw Estrada on top of Martinez, an OPD police report stated. Reyes pulled Estrada off Martinez and that’s when Martinez called the police.

Officers saw redness and bruising on Martinez’s neck which was consistent with being choked, the affidavit detailed.

Estrada was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Monday, jail records show.

