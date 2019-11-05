Teenager charged with sexually assaulting two cousins

Two girls, under the age of 14, stated their teenage cousin sexually assaulted them, a pair of Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavits detailed.

Joseph Michael Medina, 17, was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated assault of a child (family violence), a first-degree felony.

The reported sexual assaults happened May 14 and Oct. 14, the affidavits stated.

An 8-year-old girl reportedly made an outcry to her older sister that her and her cousin, Medina, had sex. The girl told her older sister that Medina had sexually assaulted her by a tree.

A SANE examination was done and it showed injuries that were consistent with being sexually assaulted, the affidavits detailed.

The 8-year-old also stated her sister, age wasn’t detailed in the affidavits, had reportedly been sexually assaulted by Medina.

On May 15, the girl was taken to Harmony Home for a forensic interview and during the interview said that Medina had touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her in the kitchen, the affidavits detailed.

The girl was reportedly taken to Medical Center Hospital where a SANE examination was done and it showed she had been sexually assaulted.

Medina was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $200,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.