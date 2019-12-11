Odessan transferred to Ector County Law Enforcement Center

A 37-year-old Odessa man who was sought by law enforcement as a possible “serial shooter” was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Troy Lee Wilson had been previously booked into the Midland County Detention Center since Sept. 27.

The 37-year-old has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bonds had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson reportedly told a Texas Ranger on Sept. 27 that he shot 31-year-old Juan Leonardo Rosalez twice in the head on Sept. 26 after Rosalez had pulled off the road with car trouble.

The possible serial shootings resulted in one fatality, while another man was hospitalized. Jesus Alvarado, 52, was shot and sought help at the Pilot Truck Stop, while Rosalez was killed at 10:42 p.m. Sept. 26 on Business Interstate 20 between Farm-to-Market Road 1936 and the Interstate 20 overpass.

The possible serial shootings started at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 24 at Eighth Street and Grant Avenue, while the next happened later that morning at 7:36 a.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 866 and Interstate 20.

The third shooting happened at 4:22 p.m. Sept. 24 on Meteor Crater Road and Interstate 20 near the Pilot gas station. Alvarado was shot in the abdomen while he was waiting on the side of the road for a crew truck to arrive. Alvarado was later treated and released from Medical Center Hospital. The fourth shooting was fatal on Sept. 26.