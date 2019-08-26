  • August 26, 2019

Woman charged with giving fake names to get narcotics from MCH

Woman charged with giving fake names to get narcotics from MCH

Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 2:16 pm

Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 2:16 pm

A 31-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly gave numerous fake names to acquire narcotics at Medical Center Hospital Emergency Room.

Angelica Elisar Ibanez was charged Friday with fraud, a second-degree felony.

Investigation showed Ibanez had visited MCH ER more than 55 times under her real identity, an Ector County Hospital District affidavit detailed. Ibanez also used the registered as Angel Madrid, Angelica Martinez and Angelica Yvanez. She used the same birthday each time.

A nursing educator reportedly detailed on June 30 that Ibanez checked in and registered as Angel Madrid. Ibanez returned on Aug. 13 as registered as Angelica Martinez. During the Aug. 13 visit, Ibanez was given Dilaudid, which is classified as a schedule II narcotic.

Ibanez came back to the MCH ER on Aug. 8 and registered as Angelica Yvanez and during that visit she was given Demerol, which is also a schedule II narcotic, the affidavit stated.

Ibanez reportedly returned on Aug. 10 and registered as Angelica Ibanez and she was given Fentanyl, a schedule II narcotic.

Ibanez stated she had abdominal pain and requested the pain medications of Demerol and Fentanyl, the affidavit detailed.

Ibanez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Monday morning, jail records show.

