  • May 4, 2020

Teenager charged with robbing two gas stations at gunpoint

Teenager charged with robbing two gas stations at gunpoint

Posted: Monday, May 4, 2020 2:32 pm

Posted: Monday, May 4, 2020 2:32 pm

A teenager was arrested after he reportedly robbed two gas stations at gunpoint.

Joe Ortiz, 17, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

The first reported robbery happened March 26 at the Stripes located at 3210 W. 16th St., while the second occurred March 27 at the Quick Track located at 16th Street and Harless Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Ortiz reportedly entered the Stripes and pointed a black handgun and demanded the money from the cash registers. Ortiz was reportedly wearing a black hoodie sweater, green bandana over his face, black shorts and white shoes.

Ortiz was seen on surveillance video committing the same robbery at Quick Track with another person, the affidavit stated. During this robbery, a vehicle was stolen and later recovered after a pursuit by police. Patrick Elizondo, 18, reportedly evaded with a stolen vehicle and was arrested.

Ortiz and Elizondo were arrested in April 1 after they reportedly robbed a liquor store in northwest Odessa.

The reported robbery happened at 7:13 p.m. March 26 at CC’s Liquor located at 6918 N. County Road West, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed.

Ortiz was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on April and he has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Monday morning, jail records showed. Elizondo remains in custody with three bonds totaling $175,000.

Posted in on Monday, May 4, 2020 2:32 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

