Man charged with threatening to stab mother in eye with butter knife

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to stab his mother in the right eye with a butter knife.

Abdiel Tejada-Gonzales was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony. He was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, on Oct. 22.

Deputies were dispatched to Road Ranger Truck Stop located at 10490 Interstate 20 at 7:23 p.m. Saturday about a disturbance call, an Ector County Sheriff's Office affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Maria Tejada, stated her son Tejada-Gonzales reportedly threatened her with a silver butter knife in the living room in the 11000 block of Rick Street.

Tejada stated her son got into a fight his brother, identified as 19-year-old Bryan Tejada, the affidavit stated. Maria Tejada stated Bryan Tejada ran out of the house and due to fear that Tejada-Gonzales was going to cause him serious bodily injury.

Maria Tejada stated she reportedly had an anxiety attack and sat down on a couch in the living room. Tejada stated Tejada-Gonzales told her to put cold water on her face, which at that time she believed he was OK and wasn't going to harm her.

Tejada stated Tejada-Gonzales walked into the kitchen area, where she heard him open a drawer and return to the living room with a silver butter knife in his right hand, the affidavit stated. Tejada stated she used a wooden coffee table that was in the living room to defend herself.

Tejada stated her son reportedly became angry and kicked at the table she was holding, which caused her to fall down on the floor. Tejada stated while on the floor Tejada-Gonzales pointed the butter knife one or two inches away from her right eye.

Tejada stated she reportedly felt scared and began praying because she thought she was going to die. Tejada stated her son continued to assault her by slapping her face and pulling her hair.

Tejada-Gonzales was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.