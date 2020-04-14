  • April 14, 2020

Woman charged with assaulting husband with kitchen knife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Woman charged with assaulting husband with kitchen knife

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 5:05 pm

Woman charged with assaulting husband with kitchen knife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 31-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted her husband, which included attempting to stab him with a kitchen knife and slash his tires.

Melissa Franklin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of N. Dixie Blvd., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Dispatch was reportedly told that a woman, later identified as Franklin, was attempting to slash the tires of a vehicle with a knife. Franklin stated she and her husband, identified as Melvin Toliver, had been arguing.

Officers saw that Franklin had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person, the affidavit stated. Franklin admitted that she had been drinking.

Franklin reportedly told an officer that she and Toliver were arguing over Toliver’s car. Franklin stated that when Toliver attempted to leave, she did slash the tires of the vehicle with a knife. Franklin stated she didn’t cause physical contact to Toliver and that Toliver didn’t cause physical contact to her.

Toliver stated that Franklin always gets violent when she drinks, the affidavit stated. Toliver stated that Franklin had bit him on the chin during the assault. Officers saw that Toliver had a small red blood spots on his chin, which was consistent with his claim.

Toliver also reportedly told an officer that Franklin began to slap him. He walked away from Franklin with his hands behind his back. Toliver stated that Franklin grabbed a kitchen knife and attempted to stab him with it. Toliver stated that when Franklin did so he grabbed her wrists to keep her from stabbing him. Toliver stated that Franklin’s children witnessed the incident.

Franklin’s daughter stated that she saw her parents arguing in the living room, the affidavit detailed. She also stated that her mother had been drinking and that her mother struck Toliver with an aluminum broom and she showed officers a damaged broom. She also showed officers the kitchen knife that Franklin had used to attack Toliver, but she stated that she only saw Franklin use the knife to slash the tires of the vehicle.

Franklin was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $30,000 and she posted bail on Monday, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 5:05 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
48°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: E at 9mph
Feels Like: 44°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 38°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 70°/Low 48°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 82°/Low 49°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]