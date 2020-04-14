Woman charged with assaulting husband with kitchen knife

A 31-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted her husband, which included attempting to stab him with a kitchen knife and slash his tires.

Melissa Franklin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of N. Dixie Blvd., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Dispatch was reportedly told that a woman, later identified as Franklin, was attempting to slash the tires of a vehicle with a knife. Franklin stated she and her husband, identified as Melvin Toliver, had been arguing.

Officers saw that Franklin had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person, the affidavit stated. Franklin admitted that she had been drinking.

Franklin reportedly told an officer that she and Toliver were arguing over Toliver’s car. Franklin stated that when Toliver attempted to leave, she did slash the tires of the vehicle with a knife. Franklin stated she didn’t cause physical contact to Toliver and that Toliver didn’t cause physical contact to her.

Toliver stated that Franklin always gets violent when she drinks, the affidavit stated. Toliver stated that Franklin had bit him on the chin during the assault. Officers saw that Toliver had a small red blood spots on his chin, which was consistent with his claim.

Toliver also reportedly told an officer that Franklin began to slap him. He walked away from Franklin with his hands behind his back. Toliver stated that Franklin grabbed a kitchen knife and attempted to stab him with it. Toliver stated that when Franklin did so he grabbed her wrists to keep her from stabbing him. Toliver stated that Franklin’s children witnessed the incident.

Franklin’s daughter stated that she saw her parents arguing in the living room, the affidavit detailed. She also stated that her mother had been drinking and that her mother struck Toliver with an aluminum broom and she showed officers a damaged broom. She also showed officers the kitchen knife that Franklin had used to attack Toliver, but she stated that she only saw Franklin use the knife to slash the tires of the vehicle.

Franklin was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $30,000 and she posted bail on Monday, jail records show.