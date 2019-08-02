Man charged with assaulting wife with cell phone

A 43-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threw a cell phone at his wife’s face, which was the second time he assaulted her in less than 12 months.

Luis Arturo Jimenez was charged Thursday with continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony. He also has motion to revoke probation after he was charged April 25 with assault (causing bodily injury) (family violence), a class A misdemeanor.

The second reported assault happened at 11 p.m. July 13 in the 3000 block of Uranus Ave., an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Jimenez’s wife, identified as Maria Carrasco, stated she was picking up her children from her husband, the affidavit stated. Carrasco reportedly stated her and her husband have been separated for four months.

Jimenez and Carrasco reportedly got into an argument because he decided he wanted to leave and he stated he was going to take the children with him. Carrasco reportedly stated to her husband that she didn’t agree.

Jimenez demanded to see Carrasco’s cell phone and she refused to give it to him, the affidavit stated. Jimenez took his wife’s purse and Carrasco asked him to give back her phone, but he refused.

Jimenez reportedly threw the cell phone at Carrasco and it struck her in the face which caused a deep laceration above her right eyebrow.

Jimenez got into his truck and left after he assaulted his wife, the affidavit detailed.

Jimenez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $15,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.