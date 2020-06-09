Man charged with pointing gun at another man during “road rage” incident

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a handgun at another man during a “road rage” incident.

Michael Lee Brock was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 8:54 a.m. Friday near the area of East Ridge Road and Faudree Road, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Officers were reportedly advised by dispatch the complainant, later identified as Hector Castillo, stated there was a man who had him at gunpoint. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a silver 2017 Nissan Maxima facing west in the 7700 block of East Ridge Road and a silver Ford cargo van with a cargo trailer attached to it and just behind the Maxima.

Officers detained Brock and Keally Elizabeth Brock who was standing behind the Maxima, the affidavit detailed. The driver of the van was identified as Castillo. Castillo stated both vehicles were traveling west on East Ridge Road from Faudree Road. Castillo stated that Michael Brock “cut him off” and merged into his lane of travel without leaving enough space between the vehicles before stopping.

Castillo reportedly told officers due to the weight of the van and the trailer, he was unable to stop before colliding with the rear of the Maxima. Castillo stated that Brock exited the vehicle and approached the van. Castillo stated when Brock got to the driver window, he pulled out an all-black handgun and pointed it directly at him. Castillo stated that he put the van in reverse and attempted to flee, but then grabbed his own handgun to protect himself and his father in the passenger seat.

Castillo showed his Texas Handgun License and the officer saw the trailer on the van to be offset with the direction the van was facing, which indicated the van was likely moved in reverse, the affidavit stated.

A witness at the scene reportedly told officers that he saw Keally Brock approach the van, slammed her hand onto the hood of the car and yelled for the occupants of the van to “get the f*ck out.” The witness stated he saw Michael Brock with a handgun, but didn’t see Castillo with one.

Brock was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $25,000 and posted bail on Saturday, jail records show.