Man charged with robbery, assaulting deputy, evading arrest

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly robbed a mini mart with a handgun, collided with an Ector County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit and evaded arrest.

James John McDaniel was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, aggravated assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

The reported robbery happened at 2:04 p.m. Friday at the Good Luck Mini-Mart located at 700 South War Admiral Drive, an ECSO press release detailed.

McDaniel reportedly walked into the mini mart and displayed a handgun. He was driving a white or cream colored Cadillac Escalade.

A witness followed McDaniel to Franco’s Liquor Store, which is located in the 10500 block of West University Boulevard, and about five miles northeast of the mini mart, the press release stated.

An ECSO Shift Patrol Lieutenant reportedly arrived on scene, at which time McDaniel rammed the patrol unit and a pursuit began. ECSO deputies shot two of the suspect’s tires out when in a safe location and the pursuit ended at Moss Avenue and Interstate 20.

McDaniel was transported to Medical Center Hospital to be checked out medically, the press release stated.

Investigation continues at this time.