  • February 7, 2020

Man charged with robbery, assaulting deputy, evading arrest - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with robbery, assaulting deputy, evading arrest

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 6:14 pm

Man charged with robbery, assaulting deputy, evading arrest oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly robbed a mini mart with a handgun, collided with an Ector County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit and evaded arrest.

James John McDaniel was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, aggravated assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

The reported robbery happened at 2:04 p.m. Friday at the Good Luck Mini-Mart located at 700 South War Admiral Drive, an ECSO press release detailed.

McDaniel reportedly walked into the mini mart and displayed a handgun. He was driving a white or cream colored Cadillac Escalade.

A witness followed McDaniel to Franco’s Liquor Store, which is located in the 10500 block of West University Boulevard, and about five miles northeast of the mini mart, the press release stated.

An ECSO Shift Patrol Lieutenant reportedly arrived on scene, at which time McDaniel rammed the patrol unit and a pursuit began. ECSO deputies shot two of the suspect’s tires out when in a safe location and the pursuit ended at Moss Avenue and Interstate 20.

McDaniel was transported to Medical Center Hospital to be checked out medically, the press release stated.

Investigation continues at this time.

Posted in on Friday, February 7, 2020 6:14 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
48°
Humidity: 60%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 44°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 31°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 65°/Low 47°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 69°/Low 35°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]