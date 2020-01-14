  • January 14, 2020

Man charged with choking, assaulting girlfriend

Posted: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 3:15 pm

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked and threw his girlfriend to the ground.

Alex Mendoza was charged with assault family violence impede breath, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 12:25 a.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of W. Swan Road, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

The complainant, identified as 28-year-old Miranda Berlin, reportedly told deputies that her boyfriend had assaulted her. Berlin detailed that during an argument about finances Mendoza kicked the door open to the bedroom, which caused it to break.

Berlin stated that she went inside the room to talk about the broken door and that’s when Mendoza grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the floor, the affidavit detailed.

Berlin reportedly told deputies that while Mendoza had a hold of her neck she was unable to breath. Berlin detailed that Mendoza then threw her to the ground with enough force to cause her nose to bleed after hitting the floor.

Deputies saw redness around Berlin’s neck and around her eyes that were consistent with her being choked, the affidavit detailed. Deputies also saw Berlin with blood on her nose and a paper towel with blood on it. There was also a broken door to the bedroom.

Mendoza was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $25,000 and posted bail as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

