Man charged in fatal collision involving 18-wheeler

The 42-year-old man was arrested after he was reportedly involved in a fatal collision after he continued to drive an 18-wheeler without proper rest.

Ranjit Singh was charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported fatal collision happened around 4:08 p.m. March 19 in the 1200 block of East Interstate Highway 20 in Odessa, an Odessa Police Department press release detail.

Investigation reportedly showed Singh been driving for more than 16 hours without proper rest, which is a violation of the Federal Hours of Service Regulation. Based on those facts, the OPD Traffic Unit obtained warrants for Singh.

The U.S. Marshals Service located Singh in California and arrested him on the listed warrants, the press release stated.

An OPD report detailed that Ricky Enriquez, 26, of Odessa stopped for construction in a black Dodge truck in the westbound lane on I-20 while Manuel Rodriguez, 40, and passenger Amber Sahagun, 39, both of Decatur traveled in a white Jaguar behind Enriquez. Singh, 42, of New York was also traveling west on I-20 in an 18-wheeler.

The report details that Singh failed to control the speed of the 18-wheeler and collided into the back of the Jaguar, causing the Jaguar to collide into the back of the Dodge truck.

OPD and OFR reportedly responded to the scene where Sahagun was pronounced deceased on the scene, while Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.