Woman charged with creating Facebook profile of ex-boyfriend

A 44-year-old woman was arrested May 5 after she reportedly created a Facebook profile that showed embarrassing and harassing images of her ex-boyfriend.

Jacqueline Marie Holguin was charged with online impersonation, a third-degree felony, and unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, a state jail felony.

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed that complainant, Arturo Tavarez Jr., contacted OPD to report online impersonation by a person he suspected to have been in a dating relationship in the past. Tavarez stated he believed the person was using his persona, name and identifying images to create a publicly accessible Facebook profile.

Tavarez reportedly provided electronic images and videos collected from the Facebook profile, which he didn’t create, manage or authorize. Tavarez stated he suspected his ex-girlfriend, Holguin, to be the creator of this Facebook profile based on an email she sent to him. He stated the email dated, March 25, threatened to post intimate videos of him if he refused to communicate with her.

A search warrant of the Facebook profile was made and it returned an IP address, email address, residential address and phone number associated to Holguin, the affidavit stated. The search warrant also showed history of six total transmissions of attachments sent by the user, Holguin, on March 26.

Holguin was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had two bonds totaling $12,500 and posted bail on May 5, jail records show.