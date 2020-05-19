  • May 19, 2020

Man charged in sexual assault - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged in sexual assault

Posted: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 3:04 pm

Man charged in sexual assault

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed that a 49-year-old man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, who was 15 at the time of the assault.

Daniel Jonathan Gambel was charged May 8 with sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

At 12:50 a.m. April 8, a 17-year-old reported she had been sexually assault by her stepfather in late July 2018 in the 100 block of N. Peachtree Ave., an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

The girl reportedly told her mother that her stepfather, Gambel, had sex her when she was 15. The girl reported that Gambel wouldn’t stop harassing through calls and text about wanting nude photos of her or wanting to have sex with her. The girl stated she thought if she gave in Gambel would leave her alone.

While the girl was at a family member’s residence after coming home from summer camp in late July of 2018, she stated that Gambel visited her, the affidavit stated. Gambel picked the girl up from the living room couch, carried her to the bedroom, took her clothes off and sexually assaulted her.

The girl reportedly got Gambel to stop by stating a family member would be there soon and he needed to leave. The girl stated since then Gambel won’t stop texting her and threatening her to continue the sexual relationship.

During an in-person interview Gambel and his attorney Justin Low at 1 p.m. on May 7, Gamble stated he was texting, the affidavit stated. When deputies asked if this was Gambel’s listed cell phone number that made texts to the girl’s cell phone, he stated, “yes.” The deputy stated the texts were directed to the girl. Gambel that stated he didn’t remember.

Gambel was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He was booked into jail on May 12, jail records show. Gambel had one bond totaling $50,000 and he posted bail on May 13.

