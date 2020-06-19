Woman charged with knifing husband

A 31-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after she reportedly stabbed her husband in the neck with a knife during an argument, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

DeJa LaTress Stephens was charged with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.

OPD detailed they received a report regarding the assault at 11:58 p.m., in the 300 block of Wabash Avenue in Odessa.

Officers arrived to the scene where they met Dandriel Keith Stephens who was bleeding from the neck. He reportedly held a white wash cloth to his neck and said the he was stabbed by his wife DeJa during an argument.

Stephens reportedly told officers that he and his wife “are trying to work things out due to their rocky relationship.” He reportedly said he asked his wife to leave after the two began arguing over money issues. Stephens said his wife refused to leave, but then went outside and began damaging his vehicle with a knife.

When Stephens followed his wife to stop her, she reportedly began to swing the knife towards him. He told officers that he pushed his wife down to get away and after he tried to push her down a second time, she swung the knife and cut him on the throat causing a medium sized laceration. Stephens received medical attention and received five stitches to the throat, the affidavit detailed.

Jail records show DeJa Stephens was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday and has a surety bond of $20,000.