  • May 12, 2020

Man charged with shooting firearm in air - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with shooting firearm in air

Posted: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 3:55 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 25-year-old man reportedly fired two shots from a firearm in a heavily populated area on the west side of Odessa.

Brian Ramos was charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, unlawful carrying of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported deadly conduct incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of W. 25th St., an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

Multiple civilians reportedly told officers that a person, later identified as Ramos, ran in the alley of the W. 25th St. after firing two rounds in the air. Ramos was seen running in the alley and he was asked to stop and place his hands in the air, which he complied.

Officers approached Ramos to place him in hand restraints, the affidavit stated. Officers smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his breath and person. Ramos also had slurred speech and was unsteady while walking.

Investigation reportedly showed that witnesses saw Ramos in the roadway of the 1100 block of W. 25th St. while being intoxicated and holding a Smith and Wesson SD40 VE .40 with a silver slide and black frame and waiving it around.

Ramos discharged the firearm twice in the air where the bullet could easily fall with deadly force and struck a nearby citizen of their home, the affidavit detailed. The firearm was found on the front porch of Ramos’ residence.

Ramos was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had two bonds totaling $16,500 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

