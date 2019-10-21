  • October 21, 2019

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 4:44 pm

Teens charged with robbing, kidnapping classmate oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Two teenagers were arrested Friday after they reportedly robbed a classmate of $60 at gunpoint and then followed that classmate to his house for more money.

Davontay Malkie Valle, 18, and Zamien Jesse Mays, 17, were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and aggravated kidnapping for ransom or reward, a first-degree felony.

Valle also has a motion to revoke probation for a driving while intoxicated charge, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported robbery happened at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of E. 30th St., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Officers responded to the scene as the victim, identified as Kolby Tavarez, stated he reportedly met Valle and Mays on Snapchat and attempted to purchase two grams of marijuana. He stated he went to Permian High School with Valle and Mays.

Tavarez agreed to meet Valle and Mays at 4:12 p.m. at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza located at 2750 N. Grandview Ave., the affidavit stated. Valle exited the driver’s seat of a black Ford F-150 and entered the passenger seat of Tavarez’s black Dodge Challenger.

Tavarez stated Valle pointed a black handgun and took $60, the affidavit stated. Mays exited the front passenger side of the F-150, walked to the front passenger window, pulled out a pistol and threatened to shoot him if he called the police.

Valle and Mays reportedly demanded more money from Tavarez. Tavarez was forced at gunpoint by Valle to drive to his residence, while Mays drove the F-150 and followed Tavarez to his residence with Valle still in the Challenger and holding Tavarez at gunpoint.

Tavarez stated to Valle and Mays that he was going inside to get more money and once inside he called 911, the affidavit stated. When Tavarez’s mother arrived at the residence, Valle and Mays fled the scene.

Valle and Mays were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Valle has two bonds totaling $200,000, while Mays has two bonds totaling $100,000, jail records show. Both were still in custody as of Monday afternoon.

