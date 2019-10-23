  • October 23, 2019

Man charged with stabbing man, woman a combined 9 times - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with stabbing man, woman a combined 9 times

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 4:56 pm

Man charged with stabbing man, woman a combined 9 times oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 27-year-old man reportedly stabbed a man four times and a woman five times outside of a bar in central Odessa.

John Paul Ramirez was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Odessa Police Department officers were dispatched at 1:44 a.m. Tuesday to Medical Center Hospital about two stab victims, an OPD affidavit stated. The stabbing reportedly happened near Grant Street Bar and Grill located at 512 N. Grant Ave.

Crystal Chavez, 31, stated she and Gaston Valdez, 29, were reportedly leaving the bar when she saw her ex-boyfriend from many years ago, who she identified as Ramirez, walking in the parking lot.

Chavez stated Valdez drove her to her vehicle and when they exited the vehicle, Ramirez punched Valdez in the face and stabbed him multiple times, the affidavit stated. Chavez stated Ramirez then punched her in the face and also stabbed her multiple times. She stated they both ran back into the bar and a friend drove them to MCH.

Chavez was reportedly stabbed five times — one on the right of her left breast, one in the sternum and three on her lower left forearm, while Valdez was stabbed four times — one above his left nipple, one on the right of the left nipple, one on the his lower right hip and one on his left arm. Valdez also had one broken rib.

Ramirez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $70,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 4:56 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
81°
Humidity: 14%
Winds: SW at 10mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 52°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 32°
Windy with clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 60°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]