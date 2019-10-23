Man charged with stabbing man, woman a combined 9 times

A 27-year-old man reportedly stabbed a man four times and a woman five times outside of a bar in central Odessa.

John Paul Ramirez was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Odessa Police Department officers were dispatched at 1:44 a.m. Tuesday to Medical Center Hospital about two stab victims, an OPD affidavit stated. The stabbing reportedly happened near Grant Street Bar and Grill located at 512 N. Grant Ave.

Crystal Chavez, 31, stated she and Gaston Valdez, 29, were reportedly leaving the bar when she saw her ex-boyfriend from many years ago, who she identified as Ramirez, walking in the parking lot.

Chavez stated Valdez drove her to her vehicle and when they exited the vehicle, Ramirez punched Valdez in the face and stabbed him multiple times, the affidavit stated. Chavez stated Ramirez then punched her in the face and also stabbed her multiple times. She stated they both ran back into the bar and a friend drove them to MCH.

Chavez was reportedly stabbed five times — one on the right of her left breast, one in the sternum and three on her lower left forearm, while Valdez was stabbed four times — one above his left nipple, one on the right of the left nipple, one on the his lower right hip and one on his left arm. Valdez also had one broken rib.

Ramirez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $70,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.