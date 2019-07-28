  • July 28, 2019

Man charged with running over another man - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 5:57 pm

Man charged with running over another man oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 46-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly ran over another man who exited his vehicle in a fit of road rage.

Xavier Ezar Bueno was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and failure to stop and render aid (resulting in serious bodily injury), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 12:32 p.m. July 19 near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 2020 and South Loop 338, a Texas Department of Public Safety affidavit stated.

Troopers reportedly saw a man lying in the middle of the street with multiple people standing around him. Witnesses stated to the troopers the man lying on the ground had been run over due to road rage and the driver fled the scene.

The man lying on the ground was identified as Edward Sherman, the affidavit stated. Sherman was transported to Medical Center Hospital with a broken leg, concussion and multiple contusions.

Troopers reportedly made contact with Bueno on Monday and he said the incident was a fit of road rage between him and Sherman.

The 46-year-old stated Sherman parked in front of his vehicle. Sherman then exited his vehicle and when he approached Bueno’s vehicle, that’s when he reportedly ran over Sherman and left the scene, the affidavit stated.

Bueno stated he knew he had struck Sherman and saw Sherman lying on the ground in his rearview mirror as he drove away, the affidavit detailed. Bueno also stated he didn’t make any attempt to contact EMS or police.

Bueno reportedly thought it wasn’t a big deal as it was a road rage incident. Bueno also stated it was Sherman’s fault after he exited the vehicle and stood in front his Bueno’s vehicle.

Bueno was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had two bonds totaling $40,000 and posted bail on Thursday, jail records show.

